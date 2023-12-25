Israeli air strike hits Gaza refugee camp, Pope Francis appeals for peace - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, dozens of Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air strike that hit a Gaza refugee camp.

Pope Francis appealed for peace as he led Christmas celebrations at Saint Peter's Basilica.

A drone launched from Iran hit a Japanese-owned chemical tanker off the coast of India on Saturday, the US military said.

Police in the Serbian capital Belgrade used tear gas to disperse crowds protesting at alleged fraud in last week's general election.