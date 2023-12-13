UN's new resolution demands ceasefire, global stocktake text drafted at Cop28 - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

At Cop28, a new global stocktake text has been drafted, which will ask countries to transition away from fossil fuels to hit a target of net zero by 2050.

The UAE has inaugurated the first of three desalination plants that the country is building on the Mediterranean coast on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border to send clean, drinkable water into Gaza.

Zara has responded to the global outrage its latest campaign has caused, saying it regrets the advert, labelling it a “misunderstanding”.