UAE calls for humanitarian ceasefire, Al Jaber comments at Cop28 - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

The UAE has called on the UN Security Council to urgently adopt a draft humanitarian ceasefire resolution, describing the situation in war-torn Gaza as “close to irreversible”.

Cop28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber on Wednesday marked the global climate conference's halfway point, urging parties “to step out of their comfort zones” after what he called a “historic” first week.

Police say three people were killed in a shooting at the Las Vegas campus of the University of Nevada on Wednesday.

Google has released its AI model which it claims has advanced “reasoning capabilities” to “think more carefully” when answering hard questions.