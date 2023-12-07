LATEST NEWS
People use the lights on their telephones to search for victims amid the rubble of a smouldering building, following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 6, 2023. Israeli forces on December 6 battled Hamas militants in Gaza's main southern city Khan Yunis, leading to "deepening horror" for civilians, the UN said, after nearly two months of war sparked by deadly attacks on Israel. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: UN chief invokes Article 99 and warns of 'catastrophe' in Gaza

Emergency measure taken over ’threats to the maintenance of international peace and security'

  • Antonio Guterres invokes Article 99 of UN Charter to sound alarm over Gaza
  • EU foreign policy chief backs UN chief's call for Gaza ceasefire
  • UAE calls for ceasefire resolution to be urgently adopted at Security Council
  • Gaza 'unlivable' two months into Israel's devastating war
  • Israeli forces say they are operating inside Khan Younis
  • Netanyahu says army surrounding home of Hamas leader
Renewed misery in Gaza as Israel recommences air strikes - in pictures

Palestinians help a man injured in an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

Palestinians help a man injured in an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

Updated: December 07, 2023, 4:40 AM