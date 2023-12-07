Israel-Gaza war live: UN chief invokes Article 99 and warns of 'catastrophe' in Gaza

<p><em><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/E7KCUY7AMZ7YCW4OFPOVC5ST7A.jpg"></em></p><p><em>Adla Massoud</em> reports from the UN:</p><p>As Israel continues its constant bombardment of Gaza, the UN Secretary General warned on Wednesday that he expects “public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions, rendering even limited humanitarian assistance impossible”.</p><p>In a letter to the president of the UN Security Council, Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, which states that “the Secretary General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may&nbsp;threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”.</p><p>It is the first time the UN chief has invoked the article since taking office in 2017, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.</p><p>“The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region,” said Mr Guterres.</p><p>“Such an outcome must be avoided at all costs.”</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/12/06/guterres-invokes-article-99-of-un-charter-to-sound-alarm-over-gaza/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>