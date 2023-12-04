Houthis attack Israeli ships in Red Sea, bodies found after Indonesian eruption – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Yemen’s Houthis attack two Israeli ships in the Red Sea, in an escalation of the rebel group's campaign to make Israeli vessels targets since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

Indonesian rescuers find the bodies of 11 climbers after the eruption of Mount Merapi in West Sumatra.

Venezuela says 95 per cent of voters in a controversial nationwide referendum backed its territorial claims to a huge chunk of neighbouring oil-rich Guyana.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer praises former prime minister Margaret Thatcher for bringing about “meaningful change” in Britain.