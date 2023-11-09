UN on Israel's military operations in Gaza, US air strike in Syria – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the rising death toll in Gaza shows something is wrong with Israel's military operations there.

The US conducts an air strike on a weapons storage site it claims was being used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups in Syria, as a response to attacks on American personnel in the region.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations express support for “humanitarian pauses” in the Israel-Gaza war that would allow aid to get into the besieged enclave and help hostages and foreign citizens to leave, as the conflict enters its second month.

Saudi Arabia postponed the fifth Arab-African summit that was scheduled for Friday and will, instead, host emergency Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Co-operation summits on Friday and Saturday, respectively, to discuss Israel’s war on Gaza.