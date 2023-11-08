Doctors Without Borders employee killed in Gaza, calm urged on Lebanese border – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says a member of its team was killed in a bombing in Gaza.

US envoy Amos Hochstein calls for “calm on the southern Lebanese border” during a visit to Beirut on Tuesday, in which he briefly met Lebanese leaders.

Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy to Yemen, warns that peace efforts there must not be wasted as Washington works to contain the war in Gaza from escalating across the Middle East.

The UAE sends a further six planes carrying supplies and equipment to support the construction of a field hospital in the Gaza Strip.