UAE private sector training scheme, Iraq's central bank restrict trade to Dinar - Trending

Thousands of Emirati school pupils and university students have joined a nationwide job training scheme aimed at encouraging young citizens to work in the private sector.

Iraq's central bank is to restrict all internal trade to the Iraqi dinar starting next year, a move that aims to help control the black-market exchange rate.

The British Museum bought an ancient Egyptian artefact from a dealer with a conviction for smuggling antiquities out of the country, The National can reveal.

Time is running out for the US Congress to pass a funding bill to keep the federal government functioning.