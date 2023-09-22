iPhone 15 launches in UAE, Palestinian President calls for UN peace conference - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Hundreds of Apple superfans descended on malls in Dubai on Thursday to be among the first in line to buy the latest iPhone.

Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas called on the UN to convene a peace conference to salvage the two-state solution with Israel and prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

India has suspended visa applications for Canadian citizens until further notice, the latest move in an intensifying diplomatic row over Canada's allegations that New Delhi was involved in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Dubai is to open a floating mosque next year featuring a prayer hall set underwater, authorities said on Thursday.