Iranian activist jailed for 5 years, Israeli army strikes occupied West Bank - Trending

On today’s episode, an Iranian appeals court has jailed a prominent activist and journalist for five years, having held her in custody since the start of the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

The Israeli army said it was striking targets in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in an "extensive counter-terrorism" operation that Palestinian Health Ministry sources said had killed at least three people in the city so far.

France braced itself for a fifth night of unrest, with the government deploying police reinforcements and riot officers and imposing curfews across major cities, while Sweden’s government condemned the burning of the Quran by a far-right activist in Stockholm, calling it an “Islamophobic” act.