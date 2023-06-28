UAE President sends congratulations, UAE satellite carried into space - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed sends messages of congratulations to kings, emirs and presidents across the Arab world for Eid Al Adha.

After offering dawn prayers, millions of Hajj pilgrims set off on the journey from Muzdalifah to Mina.

A UAE satellite was carried into space by a Russian Soyuz rocket on Tuesday, paving the way for a collaboration between the Emirates and the UN to help broaden access to space travel.

Hotels in the UAE say some residents are still opting for a staycation during the Eid Al Adha break despite a resurgence in foreign travel.