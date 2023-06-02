Jordan's royal wedding, Hezbollah members charged by court – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa marry in a ceremony attended by Arab and western royalty while Lebanon’s military court charges five Hezbollah members with the killing of an Irish UN peacekeeper in December.

Saudi Arabia reveals that 51 per cent of its population is under the age of 51 while the Opec+ alliance of oil-producing countries is expected to continue with its production quotas.