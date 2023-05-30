UAE asteroid belt mission, Iran to restore diplomatic ties with Egypt – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the UAE will send an autonomous spacecraft weighing 2,300kg and fitted with giant foldable solar panels to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Iran's supreme leader gives his seal of approval to the restoration of full diplomatic relations with Egypt.

Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi hails “a new era for Saudi Arabia and the region” as delivers an emotional farewell speech on the International Space Station while Riyadh and Washington welcome a move by the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to extend a ceasefire agreement they signed on May 20 by five days.