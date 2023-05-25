Saudi Arabia and Canada to restore ties, US returns looted Iraqi sculptures – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Saudi Arabia and Canada agree to restore full diplomatic ties and appoint new ambassadors, ending a dispute that began in 2018, while the US hands back two ancient sculptures valued at $275,000 that were looted from Iraq.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis makes his 2024 presidential campaign announcement during a live chat with billionaire Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces while Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh is questioned by a judge in Beirut after Interpol issued a Red Notice last week as part of an international corruption investigation.