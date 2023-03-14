Najib Mikati, Cop28 event in Dubai, SVB collapse — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and his family visit thousands of volunteers packing relief aid for those displaced by the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

The first Cop28 event to be held in Dubai — called the “Road to Cop28" — is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at Expo City Dubai.

Monaco is continuing its investigation into Lebanon's billionaire caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati over allegations of money laundering.

Markets waver and several mid-size lenders halt trading as President Joe Biden seeks to reassure Americans on the strength of the country's financial system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.