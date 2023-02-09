EU earthquake emergency funds, Twitter glitches, LeBron James - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the EU will supply funding to Turkey and Syria through its Civil Protection Mechanism and emergency humanitarian assistance worth €6.5 million ($7m).

Twitter says they are “working” to fix problems experienced by users on the social platform.

Moody's Investors Service cuts Egypt's credit rating due to reduced buffers and shock absorption capacity.

LeBron James becomes the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark of 38,387 points.