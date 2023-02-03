UAE universities, King Abdullah meets Biden, Saudi Foreign Minister in Baghdad — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, UAE universities will be allowed to set their own entry requirements for pupils studying at publicly run schools.

US President Joe Biden hosts Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House while the Central Bank of Egypt keeps interest rates steady at its first meeting of the year despite soaring inflation.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan visits Baghdad for talks on regional security with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.