UAE unemployment insurance, Arab economies to expand, New Year Happiness — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE’s new unemployment insurance scheme for citizens and residents working in the public and private sectors comes into effect.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah is set to marry his fiancée Rajwa Al Saif on June 1.

The UN expects Arab economies to expand this year on record lower inflation rates and improved fiscal positions.

According to Google, internet searches for “happiness” in the New Year are up 650 per cent.