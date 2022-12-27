UAE rainfall, Lebanon inflation, Saudi Arabia and Japan agreement — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE braces for at least two more days of wet weather after rain sweeps across the country.

Tunisia’s Minister of Economy says the country has no alternative but to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to come out of its economic predicament.

Inflation in Lebanon rises by an average of 189.4 per cent in the first 11 months of 2022, from the same period a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia and Japan sign agreements on energy co-operation, extending the partnership of two of the world's major economies.