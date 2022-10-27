Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters, Nasa ozone warning, Cop27 priorities - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Elon Musk changes his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit” during a visit to the microblogging platform's headquarters as he prepares to buy the company.

Gebran Bassil, the influential leader of Lebanon's Free Patriotic Movement, says he will not stand in the way of a consensus future president.

Nasa says the hole in the ozone layer is set to shrink further throughout this year and US climate envoy John Kerry, speaking before the start of the Cop27 summit next month, describes efforts by the UAE and Egypt to hasten the energy transformation as “bold leadership”.