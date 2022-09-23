Saudi Arabia to send woman into space, Iran to investigate Mahsa Amini death - Trending

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to send a woman into space for the first time as part of its new mission programme.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi says the death of Mahsa Amini while in custody of the country's morality police will be investigated, but he accuses western nations of hypocrisy for raising concerns about the case.

Turkey’s central bank announces another shock cut to interest rates, despite inflation running at a 24-year high.

Meanwhile, the number of jobs in the global renewable energy sector rose about 6 per cent in 2021, to reach 12.7 million, a report says.