Dubai plastic bag charge, 8-year-old Syrian boy ransom deadline, Joe Rogan - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Dubai is to introduce a charge for single-use plastic bags, mourners gather in Morocco for the funeral of Rayan, the boy who had been trapped in a well for days, and, in Syria, an eight-year-old boy's parents have been given a deadline by kidnappers to pay a $200,000 ransom.

Podcaster Joe Rogan has been offered $100 million to quit Spotify and join right-wing platform Rumble, and New York deer have been discovered to be carrying the Omicron variant.