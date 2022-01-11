Ice forms on Jebel Jais, Deltacron Covid-19 hybrid mutation, 'Wordle' word game - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today’s episode, sheets of ice have formed on the UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais.

Experts say a reported hybrid coronavirus mutation, called Deltacron, is likely to be the result of laboratory test contamination and not a new variant.

Google reports that searches for ‘cold or Covid’ have increased as the surge in coronavirus infections continues.

‘Wordle’, a free online game that challenges people to find five-letter words with six guesses is also trending.