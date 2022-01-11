Ice forms on Jebel Jais, Deltacron Covid-19 hybrid mutation, 'Wordle' word game - Trending

In today’s episode, sheets of ice have formed on the UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais.

Experts say a reported hybrid coronavirus mutation, called Deltacron, is likely to be the result of laboratory test contamination and not a new variant.

Google reports that searches for ‘cold or Covid’ have increased as the surge in coronavirus infections continues.

‘Wordle’, a free online game that challenges people to find five-letter words with six guesses is also trending.

