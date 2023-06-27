Pocketful of Dirhams: Can gold continue to shine this year?

What are your plans for investing in gold for the rest of year?

As many of you probably know, gold made a welcome comeback in April, jumping above $2,000 per ounce for the first time in more than a year. While the move was great news for gold investors, the bad news is that the precious metal typically rises during economic headwinds.

In this case, the US banking crisis had taken hold amid persistent inflation and fears that the US was falling into a recession. While those fears remain, we’re also officially in a bull market run – so what does this mean for gold and its outlook for the rest of 2023?

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Aziz Moti, general manager and head of analysis at ISA Bullion, who discusses the precious metal’s outlook for the remainder of the year.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Doaa Farid

