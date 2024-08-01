Culture Bites: What we’ve watched, read, listened to and enjoyed this year so far

Podcasts

It’s a special summer edition of Culture Bites this week. To mark the halfway point of the year, hosts Farah Andrews and Maan Jalal take the opportunity to look back at their favourite cultural experiences so far.

From books and movies to art exhibitions and music concerts, the hosts share their top picks in a moment to celebrate all the year has had to offer. They discuss some of the biggest pop culture hits, including The Bear and House of the Dragon, and all things Taylor Swift. They also highlight their most memorable visits to galleries and performances in the UAE.

Looking forward, the hosts cast their sights on entertainment they are anticipating later this year. Maan is looking forward to the release of the Wicked movie later in November, and Farah awaits Laura Marling’s music album, Patterns in Repeat which will be out in October. Catch more of their cultural forecasts in this summer special episode.

