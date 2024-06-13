Culture Bites: Heeramandi’s Taha Shah Badussha on UAE life, acting career and aspirations

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Maan Jalal sit down with rising Bollywood star Taha Shah Badussha to discuss his starring role in one of the biggest shows of the year – Netflix's Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Badussha’s journey has been shaped by the UAE in many ways. He was born and grew up in Abu Dhabi, then studied entrepreneurship at the American University of Sharjah, before attending the New York Film Academy in the Emirati capital.

The actor delves into why Heeramandi was an important story to tell, how he was hand-picked by the renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the role, and how he prepared to play rich nawab Tajdar Baloch.

Badussha also talks about his mother's encouragement and influence on his career, his upcoming projects and who he would like to work with in the future.