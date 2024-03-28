Culture Bites: Why we should all make time to watch Lindsay Lohan's Irish Wish

In this week’s episode of the Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews talk about theme parks, Lindsay Lohan's new film Irish Wish, the much-anticipated return of Jacqueline Wilson's Girls in Love book series and the pressure social media can put on mental health.

After the news that the first Dragon Ball theme park will be built in Saudi Arabia, and will feature locations from the original Japanese anime TV series created in 1984, the hosts chat about other pop culture-themed parks in the region and Enas shares her impression of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, which she recently visited for the first time.

The hosts then talk about the news that English novelist Wilson is set to revive her Girls in Love book series.

The popular collection of books originally revolved around the lives of three teenage girls, but will be updated and set in the present day, checking in with the main characters, now in their forties.

They then discuss Selena Gomez’s latest comments about body image and mental health, reflecting back on her 2022 documentary My Mind & Me.

Arts and culture reporter Maan Jalal then joins the conversation to talk about the new Netflix movie Irish Wish, in which where Dubai resident Lohan plays a book editor whose romantic dream comes true ... or does it?

Maan also shares a rundown things you can do in the UAE this week, including the Stay a Little Longer Ramadan-themed nights at Alserkal Avenue.