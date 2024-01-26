Culture Bites: Reel Palestine, Netflix and Oscar nominations

For this week’s episode of the Culture Bites podcast, Enas Refaei and Maan Jalal are in a new location and are without Farah Andrews. Enas discusses her recent trip to Davos, where she rubbed shoulders with Jeff Bezos, and how she was blown away by a Turkish breakdancer.

Enas and Maan then talk about Netflix's record subscriber numbers and the possible reasons why the streaming company has announced revenue of $8.8 billion. Sticking with films, they then chat about Reel Palestine, a festival that showcases Palestinian films at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai.

Enas and Maan also take a closer look at the Oscar nominations and, of course, the Barbie fallout, before giving their thoughts on Jimmy Kimmel, who will host this year's event.

Maan then gives a rundown on what he's up to in this episode's "Maan about Town", including Al Quoz Arts Fest in Dubai.