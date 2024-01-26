Culture Bites: Reel Palestine, Netflix and Oscar nominations

We chat about Netflix and the streaming company's record subscriber numbers

For this week’s episode of the Culture Bites podcast, Enas Refaei and Maan Jalal are in a new location and are without Farah Andrews. Enas discusses her recent trip to Davos, where she rubbed shoulders with Jeff Bezos, and how she was blown away by a Turkish breakdancer.

Enas and Maan then talk about Netflix's record subscriber numbers and the possible reasons why the streaming company has announced revenue of $8.8 billion. Sticking with films, they then chat about Reel Palestine, a festival that showcases Palestinian films at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai.

Enas and Maan also take a closer look at the Oscar nominations and, of course, the Barbie fallout, before giving their thoughts on Jimmy Kimmel, who will host this year's event.

Maan then gives a rundown on what he's up to in this episode's "Maan about Town", including Al Quoz Arts Fest in Dubai.

January 26, 2024
