Culture Bites: New Year in the UAE, looking forward to awards season and Mickey Mouse

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews catch up and discuss how they celebrated the New Year and their resolutions for 2024.

Farah also shares her excitement about awards season, which kicks off next week. From the Golden Globes, on January 7, to the Academy Awards in March, Farah details all the must-know dates, events and predictions for the next few months.

Enas and Farah then chat about Mickey Mouse, as the character enters the public domain, They explain what that means for him and who might be the next character to face a deadly reinvention.

The hosts are then joined by arts and culture reporter Maan Jalal, who takes them on a conceptual art journey as he talks about Afra Al Dhaheri, a young Emirati artist who is showcasing her work at Alserkal Avenue.