Culture Bites: Brian Cox, Denzel Washington and lots of films

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews talk about Succession actor Brian Cox and his stunning reading of If I Must Die, a poem by the Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer.

The hosts also talk about Denzel Washington's casting as Hannibal, which has sparked a huge debate in Tunisia.

Enas gives her review of Naga, a new film on Netflix by director Meshal Al Jaser. The film is set in Saudi Arabia and explores a father/daughter relationship that is pushed to the limits and the vengeance of a vigorous camel.

There's a significant Tinseltown milestone that Enas and Farah discuss, as the hosts wish the Hollywood sign a very happy birthday.

Art is also on this week's agenda as Art Basel Miami Beach closed on Sunday, marking the end of the biggest art market week in North America, reporting significant sales from regional artists.