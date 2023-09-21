Culture Bites: A podcast from The National exploring arts and culture

The National is launching Culture Bites, a podcast that promises lively weekly conversation focused on the world of arts, culture and entertainment.

Hosted by Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews, the podcast will provide a unique perspective on stories from the UAE, the Middle East and the wider global stage.

In each episode, the hosts – who are both seasoned journalists and cultural enthusiasts – will delve into a diverse range of topics, including the thriving arts scene in the UAE, the role of culture in societies and the ever-evolving landscape of global entertainment. They will cover everything from visual arts exhibitions and music festivals to film premieres and literary masterpieces.

The podcast will not only explore the major events and headlines, but also provide context, analysis and personal insights into the cultural fabric of the region and the world.

Culture Bites can be downloaded and subscribed to on all popular podcast platforms and apps.