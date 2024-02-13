Business Extra: Tech Edition - Bloomberg officials on the impact of AI on finance

Since 2022, the ripple of artificial intelligence has turned into a tidal wave around the world, having an effect on almost all industries and areas of expertise, including finance and investing.

Bloomberg, a leading global platform for business and financial information, has its own AI large language model.

In this Business Extra episode from the World Governments Summit in Dubai, host Cody Combs is joined by two top executives from Bloomberg LP, chief technology officer Shawn Edwards, and head of quant technology strategy Gary Kazantsev.

They dig deep into the hopes, aspirations and possible ramifications of AI in finance and investing, and explore how the technology is driving Bloomberg's investment and business decisions.