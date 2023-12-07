Business Extra: Climate Edition - Why is Google at Cop28?

Climate talks often conjure up images of smokestacks, car exhaust, and even aviation contrails.

There’s also the mental image of endless climate meetings hosted by prominent politicians and policymakers.

But what about Big Tech? What about the companies that paved the way for post-industrial prosperity around the world? What about the companies that many consider the new power brokers.

On this climate edition of the Business Extra podcast, host Cody Combs talks to Kate Brandt, chief sustainability officer at Google, to discuss the company’s vision for the climate, AI, and the tech road ahead.