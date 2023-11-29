Business Extra: Climate Edition - The history of Cop

About 80,000 participants from all around the world are expected to make the journey to the UAE for the much-anticipated Cop28 summit.

But how did we get to Cop28? There have been 27 previous climate conferences just like this. So what milestones did they achieve and what should we expect this year?

Host Cody Combs, future editor for The National, talks to climate historian Professor Bart Elmore and global environmental history professor at the Ohio State University, Nick Breyfogle, about the history of Cop, how it will set the tone for Cop28 in Dubai and the future of environmentalism.