Business Extra: AP and media's future

The senior vice president and executive editor of Associated Press, Julie Pace, joins Business Extra host Kelsey Warner this week to talk about the transformation of the news industry in the age of AI.

Pace was appointed to this position in September 2021. She leads AP’s global news operations and oversees news content, and all formats from journalists across the world, with 250 locations in over 100 countries.

Moving from text only to a multi-format platform, AP is expanding in digital advertising, e-commerce and fact checking, Pace said.

She said AP now considers itself a digital news company to help its customers meeting the demands of a new type of audience.

In this episode:

AP's business model and its mission (0m 45s)

Fact-checking and social media (6m 25s)

Evolving media and the revolution of AI (11m 48s)

Covering the US election and the future of work in media (17m 28s)