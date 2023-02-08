The UAE's corporate tax law explained: Business Extra

The UAE has started early corporate tax registration for certain categories of companies operating in the country ahead of its implementation later this year.
KPMG partner and head of corporate tax Wassim Chahine joins host Kelsey Warner to explain the new regime and why it matters.
Read more
- UAE opens corporate tax registration for certain business categories
- Lower than Ireland: why UAE corporate tax may prove a boon for foreign investment
- UAE to keep 9% corporate tax rate for foreseeable future, Finance Ministry official says
In this episode
- What is a corporate tax and what is the UAE's new policy? (0m 32s)
- Who does it apply to? (2m 26s)
- How does this effect businesses in free zones? (3m 39s)
- Incentivising FDI (9m 07s)
- What the corporate tax means for the UAE economy (10m 35s)
Updated: February 08, 2023, 7:51 AM