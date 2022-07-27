Dubai's metaverse strategy: 'Business Extra'

The promise of the metaverse and web 3.0 technologies has been quantified in the UAE through the Dubai government's strategy to create 40,000 jobs and add $4 billion to the emirate's economy in the next five years from the digital transformation.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, deputy chief executive and chief operations officer at Dubai Future Foundation, talks to host Mustafa Alrawi about the opportunities and the road ahead as the country embraces the new immersive era of the internet.

In this episode

Dubai's ambitions in the metaverse (0m 11s)

Getting the basics right and setting up regulations (3m 48s)

Looking at the bigger picture (8m 52s)

Dubai Future Foundation's role in shaping the future (11m 38s)

