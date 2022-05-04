What is a carbon market and how does it address climate change? Business Extra explains

Carbon can be emitted, offset, removed, stored and increasingly, traded. But how does carbon trading work and what role does it play in the energy transition?

To answer these questions, co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner are joined by William Pazos, co-founder and managing director at AirCarbon, which has teamed up with Abu Dhabi Global Market, the UAE capital's financial free zone, to create a carbon trading exchange and clearing house.

They discuss the long (and sometimes sordid) history of carbon trading and why skeptics are asking the right questions, as well as the fate of a carbon market in a carbon neutral world.

In this episode

Where is carbon trading taking place? (1m 54s)

What is carbon trading? (2m 50s)

How does it lower emissions? (9m)

The integrity of carbon trading (12m 10s)

How are carbon credits generated? (17m)

AirCarbon (20m 37s)

Can individuals buy credits? (23m 3s)

Net zero (26m)

Is carbon trading a bridge to the future? (30m)

How much is the industry worth? (31m 44s)

Read more

Abu Dhabi to launch 'world's first' carbon credit trading exchange

Stripe, Alphabet, Meta, Shopify and McKinsey to invest $925m in carbon removal technology

Crypto platform's efforts to stop 'useless' carbon offsets backfires

Global low-carbon hydrogen market 'needs $600bn of investment by 2050'