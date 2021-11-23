Kevin O'Leary on the future of finance and Abu Dhabi: Business Extra

Abu Dhabi could be "the Switzerland" of financial technology thanks to its regulatory environment and agile government, says Kevin O'Leary, but the celebrity investor is quick to add he is still doing his due diligence.

Mr O'Leary, who made his name on the US reality show Shark Tank, joins co-host Kelsey Warner this week to talk about investing in decentralised finance, Web 3.0 and what he has learnt in his visit to the UAE.

The businessman also talks about why he is putting his name behind Access Abu Dhabi, an initiative that will help US entrepreneurs, particularly women and minorities, expand to the Middle East.

In this episode

Kevin O'Leary at FinTech Abu Dhabi (0m 45s)

How does a Web 3.0 entrepreneur catch a shark? (4m 38s)

Kevin's wish-list for regulators (9m 58s)

What jobs can be created by an agile government? (11m 33s)

Things to look out from Access Abu Dhabi (14m 10s)

