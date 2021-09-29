Airline executives to meet in person for first time in two years: Business Extra

For the first time in more than two years, airline executives will meet in person at an industrywide event.

The 77th Iata Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit will take place in the US city of Boston starting October 3, against a backdrop of recovering travel demand and an urgent need to tackle the aviation industry's carbon emissions.

The National's aviation correspondent Deena Kamel is headed to Boston next week to cover the event.

She joins co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner to discuss her most pressing questions for the industry's leaders and what she expects to top the agenda.

In this episode

Aviation's return to in-person (0m 44s)

Industry priorities (6m 24s)

The fight for sustainable flights (9m 19s)

Iata's outlook and the relationship between Airbus and Emirates (12m 39s)

Hosted by Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Ayesha Khan