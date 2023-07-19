Books of My Life: Shrabani Basu on journalism and historical fiction

Her novel Victoria and Abdul was later adapted into a feature film

In the third episode of Books of My Life season two, host Hareth Al Bustani interviews Indian historian, journalist and author Shrabani Basu.

The truly great history writer walks a fine line between dramatisation and documentation – a balance Basu has mastered admirably.

Basu famously wrote Victoria and Abdul, a historical novel later adapted into a feature film. Somewhat of a sleuth herself, she also wrote a fascinating account of Arthur Conan Doyle’s efforts to rescue a Parsi lawyer from injustice.

In the episode, Al Bustani and Basu discuss the remarkable correlations between history and journalism, and why the best history writers have to be both.

Updated: July 19, 2023, 5:13 AM
Books of My LifePodcasts
