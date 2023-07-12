Books of My Life: Bobby Chinn on the secrets to health and happiness

In the second episode of Books of My Life season two, host Hareth Al Bustani interviews chef, TV personality and writer Bobby Chinn.

Born to Egyptian and Chinese parents in New Zealand, and raised in Egypt and the UK, Chinn worked on Wall Street before deciding to become a chef.

Chinn launched his culinary career in San Francisco before opening a restaurant in Vietnam to global acclaim. Since then, he has gone on to conquer the world of television, where the globe-trotting celebrity chef serves as a judge on Top Chef Middle East.

However, he remains committed to sustainability and philanthropy, recognised for three years as a tourism ambassador for Vietnam in Europe and, since 2012, a WWF Ambassador for Sustainable Seafood and Coral Triangle Awareness.

Chinn is, whether he admits it or not, also a published author, having written books on his adventures with Vietnamese food centred on authenticity.

During this episode of Books of My Life, Chinn discusses his favourite stories, the life of Vincent Van Gogh, ayurvedic diets and everything in-between.