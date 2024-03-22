Beyond the Headlines: What are the prospects for a ceasefire in Gaza?

After about six months of war and about 32,000 deaths in Gaza, ceasefire talks resumed in Doha this week as Hamas, Israel and mediators discussed the details of a potential future deal.

Meanwhile, during his visit to the Middle East, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country had submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an “immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages” in Gaza.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he remained committed to an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, despite objections from US President Joe Biden.

In this week’s Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher examines the prospects for a ceasefire, the details of any proposals and the stumbling blocks affecting efforts to end the conflict.