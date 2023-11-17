Beyond the Headlines: Hamas, Israel, and where the war goes from here

We’re almost six weeks into the Israel-Gaza war and few believe it will end any time soon. Calls for ceasefires from the international community have fallen on deaf ears and hostage release negotiations are proving fruitless. But end at some point, it must.

And when it does, what will peace look like – for Gaza, for Hamas, for Israel?

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher is joined by Hussein Ibish, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute and a US affairs columnist for The National, to talk about the current conflict - and what lies ahead.