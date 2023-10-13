How did the Hamas attack shake Israel?

Israel was taken by surprise earlier this week when Hamas stormed its borders. The attack has had huge ramifications both in the Middle East and the world.

Leaders, particularly in western countries, have unanimously backed Israel and said that it has “the right to defend itself”.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Ismaeel Naar speaks to Israeli officials and analysts about the Israeli response and what have been described as the “failures” of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. They also discuss the subsequent diplomatic efforts since the Hamas attack on the morning of October 7.