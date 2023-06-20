Beyond the Headlines: World Refugee Day - The voices of resilience

110 million: that is the number of people who have been forcibly displaced around the world due to persecution, conflict, violence and human rights abuse. This record level has been reached amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Sudan which have forced millions of people to flee their homes.

Out of that number, 35.3 million are classed as refugees, or people who crossed an international border to find safety under the mandate of UN agencies.

This week on Beyond The Headlines, we are commemorating World Refugee Day. We feature three people from three conflict-torn countries who have survived the pain and harsh reality of displacement to tell their story.