Beyond the Headlines: Uncertainty and bedtime stories from a year of war in Ukraine

More than 200,000 people on both sides are believed to have died since Russia invaded a year ago. This week, we look back at how life has changed

Doaa Farid
Feb 24, 2023
Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, more than 12 million people have fled their homes.

Military casualties on both sides are believed to exceed 200,000 while civilian casualties in Ukraine are approaching 7,000, according to the latest UN figures.

A year on, there are no signs that life in Ukraine will return to normality any time soon.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Enas Refaei looks at the human toll of the war and the lives that were changed in the blink of an eye.

She also talks to people caught in the crossfire who tell us how they find small ways to cope with the suffering.

A year of war - in pictures

February 24 will be a year since Russia started the Ukraine war. The National picks out the most powerful images from the conflict. AFP

Updated: February 24, 2023, 10:33 AM
