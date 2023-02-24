Beyond the Headlines: Uncertainty and bedtime stories from a year of war in Ukraine

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, more than 12 million people have fled their homes.

Military casualties on both sides are believed to exceed 200,000 while civilian casualties in Ukraine are approaching 7,000, according to the latest UN figures.

A year on, there are no signs that life in Ukraine will return to normality any time soon.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Enas Refaei looks at the human toll of the war and the lives that were changed in the blink of an eye.

She also talks to people caught in the crossfire who tell us how they find small ways to cope with the suffering.

A year of war - in pictures