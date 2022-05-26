Beyond the Headlines: Davos 2022 biggest takeaways

The Berlin Wall fell more than three decades ago, precipitating a generational collapse of political and economic boundaries in Europe.

Now, in 2022, conflict and confusion have come to the continent's doorstep once again.

Experts and leaders, including about 50 heads of state and government, gathered in the Swiss resort of Davos this week for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, where they are considering whether history has reached another turning point.

Mustafa Alrawi, The National’s Assistant Editor-in-Chief, and Mina Al-Oraibi, The National's Editor-in-Chief, are joined by CNN anchor Julia Chatterley in Davos to discuss the key takeaways from the WEF annual meeting.