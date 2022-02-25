Beyond the Headlines: Kiev under siege

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

On the morning of February 24, Katya Niporka awoke to the sound of Russian missiles shaking Kiev.

Soon after, the rest of the world was waking up to the news that Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared war on Ukraine and an incursion was under way.

For weeks, Ukrainians had been hoping for the best and planning for the worst — or at least what they thought would be the worst — as hundreds of thousands of Russian troops massed on the border.

Most expected that, if an invasion happened, it would be in the south-east of the country, where Ukraine has been fighting with Moscow-backed separatists since 2014. Few expected attacks on the capital.

In this special episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Erin Brown finds out what it felt like to be in Kiev, under siege from Russian forces, and what the future holds for Ukrainians like Katya, who must decide whether to stay and fight or flee to safety.