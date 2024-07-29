Paris 2024: Egyptian swimmer Marwan El Kamash shares his story of relentless pursuit

Follow the latest news on the 2024 Paris Olympics

Egyptian swimmer Marwan El Kamash opens up to host Reem Abulleil in this episode about the challenges he has faced on his path to the Olympics, including the stress of last-minute qualifications.

The soon to be three-time Olympian shares his struggles and triumphs that have defined his career, from his early days in Alexandria to competing on the world's biggest stage.

Hear about his experiences at previous Olympic Games and his aspirations for Paris 2024.

Kill Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Starring: Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Raghav Juyal Rating: 4.5/5



INDIA'S TOP INFLUENCERS Bhuvan Bam

Instagram followers: 16.1 million

Bhuvan Bam is a 29-year-old comedian and actor from Delhi, who started out with YouTube channel, “BB Ki Vines” in 2015, which propelled the social media star into the limelight and made him sought-after among brands.

Kusha Kapila

Instagram followers: 3.1 million

Kusha Kapila is a fashion editor and actress, who has collaborated with brands including Google. She focuses on sharing light-hearted content and insights into her life as a rising celebrity.

Diipa Khosla

Instagram followers: 1.8 million

Diipa Khosla started out as a social media manager before branching out to become one of India's biggest fashion influencers, with collaborations including MAC Cosmetics.

Komal Pandey

Instagram followers: 1.8 million

Komal Pandey is a fashion influencer who has partnered with more than 100 brands, including Olay and smartphone brand Vivo India.

Nikhil Sharma

Instagram followers: 1.4 million

Nikhil Sharma from Mumbai began his online career through vlogs about his motorcycle trips. He has become a lifestyle influencer and has created his own clothing line.

Sarfira Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad Starring: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal Rating: 2/5

The Specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power: 118hp

Torque: 149Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Price: From Dh61,500

On sale: Now

Specs: 2024 McLaren Artura Spider Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 and electric motor

Max power: 700hp at 7,500rpm

Max torque: 720Nm at 2,250rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

0-100km/h: 3.0sec

Top speed: 330kph

Price: From Dh1.14 million ($311,000)

On sale: Now

Dengue fever symptoms High fever (40°C/104°F)

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pains

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen glands

Rash

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

How to avoid getting scammed Never click on links provided via app or SMS, even if they seem to come from authorised senders at first glance

Always double-check the authenticity of websites

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for all your working and personal services

Only use official links published by the respective entity

Double-check the web addresses to reduce exposure to fake sites created with domain names containing spelling errors

Company Profile Company name: Cargoz

Date started: January 2022

Founders: Premlal Pullisserry and Lijo Antony

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 30

Investment stage: Seed

Opening weekend Premier League fixtures Weekend of August 10-13 Arsenal v Manchester City Bournemouth v Cardiff City Fulham v Crystal Palace Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Liverpool v West Ham United Manchester United v Leicester City Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur Southampton v Burnley Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin Director: Shawn Levy Rating: 3/5

Duminy's Test career in numbers Tests 46; Runs 2,103; Best 166; Average 32.85; 100s 6; 50s 8; Wickets 42; Best 4-47

Inside Out 2 Director: Kelsey Mann Starring: Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri Rating: 4.5/5

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 680hp at 6,000rpm

Torque: 800Nm at 2,750-6,000rpm

Transmission: Rear-mounted eight-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 13.6L/100km

On sale: Orderbook open; deliveries start end of year

Price: From Dh970,000

COMPANY PROFILE Company: Eco Way

Started: December 2023

Founder: Ivan Kroshnyi

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Electric vehicles

Investors: Bootstrapped with undisclosed funding. Looking to raise funds from outside



SPEC SHEET: SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 ULTRA Display: 6.8" edge quad-HD+ dynamic Amoled 2X, Infinity-O, 3088 x 1440, 500ppi, HDR10+, 120Hz Processor: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 64-bit octa-core Memory: 8/12GB RAM Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB (only 128GB has an 8GB RAM option) Platform: Android 13 Main camera: quad 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2 + 200MP wide f/1.7 + 10MP telephoto f/4.9 + 10MP telephoto 2.4; 3x/10x optical zoom, Space Zoom up to 100x; auto HDR, expert RAW Video: 8K@24/30fps, 4K@60fps, full-HD@60fps, HD@30fps, full-HD super slo-mo@960fps Front camera: 12MP f/2.2 Battery: 5000mAh, fast wireless charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC I/O: USB-C; built-in Galaxy S Pen SIM: single nano / nano + eSIM / nano + nano + eSIM / nano + nano Colours: cream, green, lavender, phantom black; online exclusives: graphite, lime, red, sky blue Price: Dh4,949 for 256GB, Dh5,449 for 512GB, Dh6,449 for 1TB; 128GB unavailable in the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

TO CATCH A KILLER Director: Damian Szifron Stars: Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn, Ralph Ineson Rating: 2/5

AL BOOM Director:Assad Al Waslati Starring: Omar Al Mulla, Badr Hakami and Rehab Al Attar



Streaming on: ADtv



Rating: 3.5/5





Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.